Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

MS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.64.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $87.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.40. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 66,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 213,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.