MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,389,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12,200.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 102,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares in the company, valued at $39,499,925.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.36. 608,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.91. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

