MTM Investment Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average is $97.29. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.