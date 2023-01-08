MTM Investment Management LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,481 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 94.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.