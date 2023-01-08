MTM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $145.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $163.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.