MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46.

