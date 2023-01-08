MTM Investment Management LLC Purchases 242 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Oshkosh by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Oshkosh by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oshkosh to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.23.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $92.61 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 108.03%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

