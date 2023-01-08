My DeFi Pet Market Cap Tops $896,374.86 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0554 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $896,374.86 and $706,699.70 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.76 or 0.01567967 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008269 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018438 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00033207 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000451 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.98 or 0.01781658 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

