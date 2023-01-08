National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Beverage’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 1st.
National Beverage Stock Up 3.6 %
National Beverage stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.10. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40.
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
