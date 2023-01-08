National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZGet Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Beverage’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 1st.

National Beverage Stock Up 3.6 %

National Beverage stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.10. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $9,545,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Beverage by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Beverage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in National Beverage by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

