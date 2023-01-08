Nblh (NBLH) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Nblh (NBLH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Nblh token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nblh has a market cap of $1,439.66 and approximately $13,873.64 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nblh has traded up 60% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.31 or 0.00432521 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.83 or 0.01680480 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,178.01 or 0.30549793 BTC.

Nblh Token Profile

Nblh’s genesis date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nblh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nblh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

