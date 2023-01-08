NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Volume Tops $57.01 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $57.01 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00009380 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00069963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00061512 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023947 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000238 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003847 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.55753091 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $44,810,556.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

