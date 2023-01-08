Nebulas Price Reaches $0.0257 (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Nebulas has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $99,988.59 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00431262 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.08 or 0.01419769 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

NAS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,278,132 coins and its circulating supply is 63,766,330 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

