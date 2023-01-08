New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NJR. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.75.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $50.48 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $765.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 38.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 434,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

