New Street Research Begins Coverage on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $175.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.73.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $130.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $337.00.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 24.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $44,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $687,490.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,434.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $44,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,542,525. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $402,287,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,260.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,563,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,748,000 after buying an additional 1,497,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,085,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,583,252,000 after buying an additional 1,055,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.