Newport Capital Group LLC Acquires 22,183 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Newport Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 120.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,183 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $411,326,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,089.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,522,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,486 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $92,675,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

