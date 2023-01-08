Newport Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $155,395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,236,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,862 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $19,162,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $17,483,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $21.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24.

