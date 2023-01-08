Newport Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Newport Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 3.6% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $454.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $515.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.91 and a 200-day moving average of $440.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.