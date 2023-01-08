Newport Capital Group LLC Purchases 26,406 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,406 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.6% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $79.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

