NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,235,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,090. The firm has a market cap of $166.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

