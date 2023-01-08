Nexum (NEXM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $829.00 Million

Nexum (NEXM) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $193,734.55 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can now be purchased for about $0.0606 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

