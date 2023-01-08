Nippon Shinyaku (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nippon Shinyaku (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Nippon Shinyaku Price Performance
Nippon Shinyaku stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday.
About Nippon Shinyaku
