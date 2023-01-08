Nippon Shinyaku (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nippon Shinyaku (OTCMKTS:NPNKFGet Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Nippon Shinyaku Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and foodstuffs in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals and Functional Food segments. It offers drugs in the fields of urology, hematology, intractable and rare diseases, gynecology, otorhinolaryngology, and other diseases.

