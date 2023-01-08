NKN (NKN) Price Up 8.6% This Week

NKN (NKN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, NKN has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. NKN has a market capitalization of $52.29 million and $2.24 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NKN Coin Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 754,831,362 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NKN is nkn.org.

NKN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

