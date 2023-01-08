Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 962 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 31,788,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,608,024. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

