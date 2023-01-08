Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $4.08 on Friday, reaching $137.10. The company had a trading volume of 365,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,869. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.07. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

