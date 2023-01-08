Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.6% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Stock Performance

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.66. 8,641,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,911,598. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $89.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

