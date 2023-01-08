Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 552.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Generac by 411.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Trading Up 2.5 %

GNRC traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $100.75. 1,402,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,440. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $329.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.08. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

