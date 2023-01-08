Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 110.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 180.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. 7,245,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,056,799. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $17.31.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

