Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885,519 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,974 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.04. 3,184,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.36 and its 200-day moving average is $195.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $239.85.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

