NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives $4,780.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,780.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $24,038,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

NVR Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in NVR by 250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in NVR during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 150.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 36.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR opened at $4,796.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. NVR has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,822.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4,532.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,322.65.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Research analysts predict that NVR will post 463.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.