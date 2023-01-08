OmniaVerse Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $361,625.42 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00432410 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.60 or 0.01468058 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,171.96 or 0.30541990 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

