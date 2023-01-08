Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,279 shares during the period. Onto Innovation accounts for about 2.0% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.48% of Onto Innovation worth $15,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE:ONTO traded up $4.63 on Friday, hitting $74.10. 162,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,245. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.40. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $254.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.