OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of OPGN opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. OpGen has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the third quarter worth about $1,517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

