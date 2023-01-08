Optimism (OP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $78.39 Million

Optimism (OP) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Optimism has a total market cap of $243.24 million and approximately $78.39 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00006688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004029 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00432275 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.02 or 0.01463977 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.66 or 0.30532418 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io.
