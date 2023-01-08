Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

OR opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 69.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,536,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,092 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,531,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,913 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,003,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,837,000 after acquiring an additional 669,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,164,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

