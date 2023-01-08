Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.25.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OR stock opened at C$17.09 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$11.90 and a 12-month high of C$18.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$53.66 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.45%.

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$473,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,390,687.68. In other news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$473,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,390,687.68.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

