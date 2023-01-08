Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $81.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.58.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 43,161 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

