Oxen (OXEN) Trading Up 3% Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.33 million and approximately $178,795.19 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,165.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.04 or 0.00472095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00123450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.18 or 0.00915690 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.01 or 0.00611735 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00255674 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,424,910 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

