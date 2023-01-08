Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $130.00 at Citigroup

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.11.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $132.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,364,000 after buying an additional 115,784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,306,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,612,000 after buying an additional 450,466 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,110,000 after purchasing an additional 70,908 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

