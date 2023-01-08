Pareto Securities Upgrades Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) to Buy

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADEVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 114.00 to 118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

ADEVF opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Adevinta ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

