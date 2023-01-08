PAX Gold (PAXG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.66 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for about $1,858.86 or 0.10973910 BTC on exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $504.09 million and $7.66 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

