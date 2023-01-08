Peak Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.3% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,189,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,926,413. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

