Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $4.12 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,005,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

TIP traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,855,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,226. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.24 and its 200-day moving average is $110.17. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.