Peak Financial Management Inc. Makes New $400,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $2.98 on Friday, hitting $143.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,646. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

