Peak Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,910,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of COMT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,531. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $8.398 per share. This represents a yield of 30.25%. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

