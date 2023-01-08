Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $342,464.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,665.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 56.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 111.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 111,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at about $538,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $27.27.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $489.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.00 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.