Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pediatrix Medical Group
In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $342,464.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,665.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $27.27.
Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $489.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.00 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.
