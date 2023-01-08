Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Has $84.39 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 2.5% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.16% of Dollar General worth $84,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Dollar General by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.3 %

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Shares of DG opened at $248.56 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

