Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Reduces Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up 2.5% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned 0.42% of Ulta Beauty worth $85,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.86.

ULTA stock opened at $486.19 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $490.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

