Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Trims Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,329,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 2.4% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $81,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Insider Activity

Microchip Technology Price Performance

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $86.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.96.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

