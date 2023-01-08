Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $127.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $134.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.71.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $105.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $7,332,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

