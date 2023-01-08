Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,316.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,316.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $108,769.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,839.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,432,766 shares of company stock worth $59,211,878. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1,716.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.46 on Friday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $35.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

